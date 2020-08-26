Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) will report $133.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Co’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.95 million and the lowest is $131.20 million. Moelis & Co reported sales of $231.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will report full year sales of $598.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.39 million to $608.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $813.20 million, with estimates ranging from $726.56 million to $890.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Co.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Moelis & Co news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,674.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,041,000 after acquiring an additional 400,718 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 12.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,275,000 after acquiring an additional 422,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,507,000 after acquiring an additional 42,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

