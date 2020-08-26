Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.01 Million

Analysts expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to post $770.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $806.00 million and the lowest is $688.99 million. OneMain posted sales of $821.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in OneMain by 133.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in OneMain by 97.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth $2,681,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in OneMain by 25.7% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in OneMain by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

