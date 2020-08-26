Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) to “Hold”

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Despegar.com alerts:

DESP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $587.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,159,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Despegar.com by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,629,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,669 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. Athanor Capital LP increased its position in Despegar.com by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 546,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 402,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in Despegar.com by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 2,128,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 252,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.