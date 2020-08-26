CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRH. Societe Generale lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $38.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.03. CRH has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $40.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in CRH by 86.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,713,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 793,560 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in CRH by 359.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,197,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CRH by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at $22,572,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CRH by 91.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 302,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

