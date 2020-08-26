Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $94.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.93.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $88.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

