Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. Chewy has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of -83.32 and a beta of -0.38.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $5,647,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973,022.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $275,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,354,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,074,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 805.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

