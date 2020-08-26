Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) to Hold

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

CIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.88. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 14,215.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 338.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.