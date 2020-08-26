Telecom Argentina Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 632 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,092% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.
Telecom Argentina stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.56. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 660.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.
