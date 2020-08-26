Telecom Argentina Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 632 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,092% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.56. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 660.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

