VF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,005 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,299% compared to the average volume of 572 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Argus cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. VF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VF will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VF by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,881,000 after buying an additional 9,992,243 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in VF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in VF by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,444,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,957 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

