Traders Purchase High Volume of Xylem Call Options (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,488% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 call options.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 72.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 146.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

