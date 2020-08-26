Traders Purchase High Volume of Xylem Call Options (NYSE:XYL)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,488% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 call options.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 72.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 146.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Telecom Argentina Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Telecom Argentina Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
VF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
VF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Traders Purchase High Volume of Xylem Call Options
Traders Purchase High Volume of Xylem Call Options
BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SOUTH32 LTD/S
BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SOUTH32 LTD/S
EPR Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
EPR Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Cabot Oil & Gas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Cabot Oil & Gas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report