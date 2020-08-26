BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOUTH32 LTD/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

SOUTH32 LTD/S stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.11.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

