BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOUTH32 LTD/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

SOUTH32 LTD/S stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.11.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Analyst Recommendations for SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SOUTH32 LTD/S
BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SOUTH32 LTD/S
EPR Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
EPR Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Cabot Oil & Gas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Cabot Oil & Gas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Contrasting KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and SEGRO
Contrasting KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and SEGRO
Esquire Financial and HDFC Bank Head to Head Contrast
Esquire Financial and HDFC Bank Head to Head Contrast
Reviewing SeaWorld Entertainment and Hall of Fame Village
Reviewing SeaWorld Entertainment and Hall of Fame Village


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report