EPR Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,365 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 678% compared to the average daily volume of 818 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPR. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of EPR opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 1.41.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

