Cabot Oil & Gas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 8,289 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 757% compared to the average daily volume of 967 call options.

Shares of COG stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.26.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 158,635 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,367,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 446,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 194,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 143,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 131,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

