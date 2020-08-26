Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and HDFC Bank (NASDAQ:HDB) Head to Head Contrast

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Esquire Financial and HDFC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 HDFC Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Esquire Financial presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.10%. Given Esquire Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Esquire Financial is more favorable than HDFC Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 25.33% 11.37% 1.59% HDFC Bank 19.51% 15.05% 1.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esquire Financial and HDFC Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $48.47 million 2.66 $14.14 million $1.82 9.23 HDFC Bank $19.07 billion 4.77 $3.45 billion $1.98 25.30

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. Esquire Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esquire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Esquire Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment products, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPOs, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of February 18, 2019, the company had 5,000 branches in India. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

