Reviewing SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and Hall of Fame Village (NYSE:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Hall of Fame Village has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and SeaWorld Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment $1.40 billion 1.10 $89.48 million $1.58 12.49

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Village.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94% SeaWorld Entertainment -12.05% -54.88% -3.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hall of Fame Village and SeaWorld Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaWorld Entertainment 1 3 6 0 2.50

SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus target price of $19.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.71%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than Hall of Fame Village.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats Hall of Fame Village on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Village

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

