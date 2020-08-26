Reviewing Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENI and Kosmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $79.58 billion 0.44 $165.76 million $1.79 10.68 Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.42 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -31.40

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ENI and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 4 5 2 0 1.82 Kosmos Energy 0 7 3 0 2.30

ENI presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.86%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus price target of $2.27, indicating a potential upside of 44.37%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than ENI.

Risk and Volatility

ENI has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.39, indicating that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI -15.51% 1.47% 0.56% Kosmos Energy -35.81% -25.63% -4.28%

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. It also supplies, trades in, and markets gas and electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe. In addition, the company engages in the commodity risk management and asset-backed trading activities; and production of various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe. Further, it is involved in commodity trading and derivatives. Eni S.p.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

