Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of GORO opened at $3.98 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In related news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,846.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gold Resource by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 291,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 398,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares during the last quarter.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

