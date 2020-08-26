BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $54.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BHP Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in BHP Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 26,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in BHP Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BHP Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

