$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) will announce sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 4.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

