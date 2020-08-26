Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Trading 20.8% Higher

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) rose 20.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.76 and last traded at $52.76. Approximately 195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

EUZOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Eurazeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Eurazeo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34.

About Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF)

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gold Resource Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Gold Resource Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
BHP Group Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
BHP Group Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Moderna Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.52 Million
Moderna Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.52 Million
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.72 Million
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.72 Million
$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid Inc This Quarter
$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid Inc This Quarter
Analysts Expect Qiagen NV Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.41 Million
Analysts Expect Qiagen NV Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.41 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report