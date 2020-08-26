Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Trading 20.8% Higher

Shares of Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) rose 20.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.76 and last traded at $52.76. Approximately 195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

EUZOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Eurazeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Eurazeo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34.

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.