Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.84 and last traded at $72.83. 361,101 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $72.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BF/B. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Brown-Forman from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown-Forman from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brown-Forman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

