Nippon Express (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nippon Express Co. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)’s share price rose 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09.

About Nippon Express (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. It offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gold Resource Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Gold Resource Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
BHP Group Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
BHP Group Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Moderna Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.52 Million
Moderna Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.52 Million
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.72 Million
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.72 Million
$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid Inc This Quarter
$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid Inc This Quarter
Analysts Expect Qiagen NV Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.41 Million
Analysts Expect Qiagen NV Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.41 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report