AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Shares Up 0.3%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.82. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gold Resource Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Gold Resource Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
BHP Group Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
BHP Group Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Moderna Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.52 Million
Moderna Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.52 Million
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.72 Million
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.72 Million
$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid Inc This Quarter
$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid Inc This Quarter
Analysts Expect Qiagen NV Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.41 Million
Analysts Expect Qiagen NV Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.41 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report