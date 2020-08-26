PropTech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PTACU) Trading Down 0.1%

PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 16,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 13,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropTech Acquisition stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

PropTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

