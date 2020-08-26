National Access Cannabis (CVE:META) Stock Price Down 10.7%

National Access Cannabis Corp (CVE:META) shares dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 525,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 692,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About National Access Cannabis (CVE:META)

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of December 19, 2019, it had a portfolio of 36 licensed retail locations.

