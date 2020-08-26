National Access Cannabis (CVE:META) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

National Access Cannabis Corp (CVE:META) shares dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 525,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 692,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About National Access Cannabis (CVE:META)

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of December 19, 2019, it had a portfolio of 36 licensed retail locations.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Access Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Access Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gold Resource Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Gold Resource Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
BHP Group Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
BHP Group Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Moderna Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.52 Million
Moderna Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.52 Million
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.72 Million
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.72 Million
$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid Inc This Quarter
$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid Inc This Quarter
Analysts Expect Qiagen NV Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.41 Million
Analysts Expect Qiagen NV Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.41 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report