Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on GUKYF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil. It also provides geophysical and engineering services.

