Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Trading Up 1.5%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)’s share price was up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

