BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Trading Up 0.2%

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.38 and last traded at $66.49. Approximately 2,400 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $66.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 7.07% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.