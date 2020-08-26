BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.69 and last traded at $67.69. Approximately 28 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 15.66% of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

