IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, and foreign currency accounts.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.