Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 1,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCLAF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30.

About Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

