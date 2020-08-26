Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Down 83.8%

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) fell 83.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.53 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). 3,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

Several brokerages recently commented on FAR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.77 million and a P/E ratio of -49.09.

In related news, insider Christopher Thomas acquired 382,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £30,562 ($39,934.67).

