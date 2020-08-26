Cocrystal Pharma (NYSE:COCP) Shares Up 4.4%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Cocrystal Pharma (NYSE:COCP) shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.43. 1,838,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,567,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (NYSE:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

