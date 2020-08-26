Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.20

Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.20 and traded as high as $23.50. Symantec shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 6,278,853 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Symantec Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

