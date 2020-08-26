Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.20

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.20 and traded as high as $23.50. Symantec shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 6,278,853 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Symantec Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Up 1.5%
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Up 1.5%
BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%
BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%
BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Price Up 0.1%
BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Price Up 0.1%
Meggitt Trading Down 1%
Meggitt Trading Down 1%
6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Shares Up 0.1%
6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Shares Up 0.1%
IGM Financial Stock Price Down 4.8%
IGM Financial Stock Price Down 4.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report