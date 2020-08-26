AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.24. AU Optronics shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 139,841 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on AUO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AU Optronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.