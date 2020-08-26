TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

TranSwitch Corp (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. TranSwitch shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 205,240 shares changing hands.

About TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications.

