Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.73

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.73 and traded as high as $18.40. Marten Transport shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 378,704 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.33 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

In other Marten Transport news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $463,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Marten Transport by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

