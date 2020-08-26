Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $755.33 Million

Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report sales of $755.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $754.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $756.40 million. Xilinx posted sales of $833.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

Xilinx stock opened at $103.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average is $90.52. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

