Brokerages Anticipate QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.45 Million

Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will announce $137.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $138.71 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $125.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $533.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.30 million to $537.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $599.88 million, with estimates ranging from $585.10 million to $616.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of QTS opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In related news, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $163,488.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $790,888.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $725,026.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

