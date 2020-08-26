Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report sales of $95.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.90 million. Universal Display posted sales of $97.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $381.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $536.19 million, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $575.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.13.

In other Universal Display news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 2.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,149,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,315,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Universal Display by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Universal Display by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Universal Display by 570.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 324,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $181.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.12 and its 200-day moving average is $154.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

