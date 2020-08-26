$188.67 Million in Sales Expected for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report $188.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.20 million and the lowest is $184.10 million. 2U reported sales of $153.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $743.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $738.30 million to $750.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $879.13 million, with estimates ranging from $858.80 million to $910.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,783,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,084,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2U during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 692.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of 2U by 18,081.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 2U by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.86.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

