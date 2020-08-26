$279.53 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will post sales of $279.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.06 million to $281.00 million. Sabre posted sales of $984.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

SABR opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.66. Sabre has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,215,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 534,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 191,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after acquiring an additional 184,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.