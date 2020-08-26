MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report sales of $15.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.83 million to $29.62 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $18.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $71.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.82 million to $103.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $160.90 million, with estimates ranging from $72.17 million to $273.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $201,525.00. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,589 shares of company stock valued at $423,105 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MacroGenics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,961,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,880,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.75. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

