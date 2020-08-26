Brown-Forman (BF.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.12 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 24.59%. Brown-Forman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brown-Forman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BF.B opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.78. Brown-Forman has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

See Also: CD Ladder

Earnings History for Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brown-Forman to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Brown-Forman to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Chart Industries Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
Chart Industries Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers IVERIC bio to Sell
BidaskClub Lowers IVERIC bio to Sell
Veeva Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Veeva Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
BRP to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
BRP to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Tuniu Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Tuniu Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report