Brown-Forman (BF.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.12 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 24.59%. Brown-Forman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brown-Forman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

BF.B opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.78. Brown-Forman has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.