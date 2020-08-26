Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GTLS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

GTLS opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 70.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

