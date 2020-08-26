BidaskClub Lowers IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Sell

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.04.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,142 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth $8,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

