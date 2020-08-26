Veeva Systems (VEEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $260.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $273.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.79.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

