BRP (DOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRP (TSE:DOO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of C($0.17) per share for the quarter.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion.

TSE:DOO opened at C$67.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$59.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.87. BRP has a 12 month low of C$18.56 and a 12 month high of C$75.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOO. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BRP from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.44.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

