Tuniu (TOUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 28th. Tuniu has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.

Get Tuniu alerts:

TOUR stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.46. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.