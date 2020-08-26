Jiayin Group (JFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 17.39%.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $144.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.