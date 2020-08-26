Jiayin Group (JFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 17.39%.
Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $144.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.47.
Jiayin Group Company Profile
Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
